JOHOR BAHRU: Police crippled an affluent drug distribution syndicate that can print counterfeit currency and documents in a special operation on Jan 13 and 14, with the arrest of two of its members and seizing drugs worth RM3.68 million.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said through four raids held in the district, the two local men, aged 30 and 33, were detained by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department of the Johor Bahru South district and the Johor contingent police headquarters.

He said the syndicate’s modus operandi was to use vehicles and gated condominiums as a storage and repackaging facility for drugs to be distributed in the district.

“The confiscated drugs include 21.81 kilogrammes (kg) of ecstasy powder, 1.40 grammes (g) of methamphetamine, and 40.28 litres of liquid that have yet to be identified.

“It is believed that the syndicate has been active since last December and further investigations are underway to track down the mastermind and other syndicate members,“ he said at the Johor police headquarters today.

He said the syndicate was also found to be involved in forging documents and currency, resulting in the seizure of 13 identification cards (IC) and driver licence, 18 fake banknotes in denominations of RM20, RM50, and RM100, 10 bank cards and car registration cards as well as equipment for printing.

According to him, cash of RM400, Cambodian currency of 222,000 riel (KHR) and a Polo Britannia brand watch were also confiscated.

Meanwhile, he said both men tested positive for methamphetamine and both have past criminal and drug-related records.

Kumar said the two would be remanded for 12 days starting Jan 14, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Section 489B of the Penal Code, and Section 468 of the Penal Code.