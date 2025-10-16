Drug syndicates shift to northern routes as east coast enforcement tightens

KUALA LUMPUR: Drug trafficking syndicates are changing tactics by using the northern region as a new route following tighter enforcement on the East Coast.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said East Coast states were previously the main entry points for illegal substances.

“Based on a series of raids conducted earlier, many of the drugs were found to have been transported through the East Coast.”

“However, when enforcement in the area was strengthened, the activities began shifting towards the northern part of the country,” he told a press conference at the Gombak district police headquarters.

Hussein said some syndicates were found using ‘rat trails’ or ‘elephant paths’ to avoid detection by authorities.

He added that their networks spanned across states and involved multiple parties rather than being limited to specific areas.

“These groups are all connected and operate in an organised manner.”

“Some collaborate with each other, while others operate independently depending on the environment, market conditions and customer demand,” he said.

Hussein stressed that authorities still have room to strengthen border control due to continued smuggling.

He said the continued smuggling of illicit substances indicates existing loopholes at border entry points.

Meanwhile, he said JSJN will set up a special task force with multiple agencies including the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency and the Customs Department.

This task force will monitor syndicate activities misusing postal and courier services for drug distribution.

“Based on intelligence, we believe these illicit substances are being moved in and out without proper screening or monitoring.”

“Many drugs are believed to have slipped through these channels due to limitations in enforcement,” he said.

“The special task force will focus on addressing this gap because courier companies cannot monitor everything.”

He added that courier service providers must also play their part in curbing such activities.

Hussein said JSJN will also demolish illegal jetties in collaboration with state contingents such as in Kelantan.

This demolition aims to hinder the movement of drug syndicates across national borders.

“We will enhance intelligence efforts through technology and are currently in the process of procuring equipment that can assist in drug detection,” he said.

He added that disrupting the financial flow sustaining syndicates remains a key priority. – Bernama