Drug trafficking case involving politician’s former research assistant transferred to High Court

KUALA LUMPUR: The Magistrate’s Court here today ordered a drug trafficking case involving a politician’s former research assistant to be transferred to the High Court.

Magistrate M. S Arunjothy decided this following an application by Deputy Public Prosecutor Izzat Amir Idham.

Lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, representing Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, did not object to the prosecution’s application.

Muhammed Yusoff was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here last Sept 12 on a charge of trafficking 305 grams of cannabis, but no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Then on Oct 9, he was charged with possession of imitation pistols at a roadside near a condominium in Bukit Kiara, Brickfields here at 9.25 am last Sept 6.

The charge, under Section 36(1) of the Arms 1960, provides imprisonment for up to one year or a maximum fine of RM5,000 or both if convicted.

The case came up for mention before Magistrate S. Mageswary during which Izzat Amir requested the court to fix a new date for mention.

“We want to examine whether this firearm possession case should be tried together with another case facing the accused, which is drug trafficking. We request a date, if allowed a month from today,“ said Izzat.

Muhammad Rafique said the defence did not object to the prosecution’s application and requested to be supplied with a copy of the charge made against his client.

Magistrate Mageswary then set Dec 13 for mention.