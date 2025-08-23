Drugs found in car of suspect who tried to ram police in Gua Musang

GUA MUSANG: Police arrested a man after his failed attempt to run over patrol officers at a roadblock in Chiku 3 led to the discovery of drugs in his car.

Gua Musang District Police Chief Superintendent Sik Choon Foo stated that the incident occurred at 6:22 PM when officers from the Crime Prevention Patrol MPV Unit received information about a suspicious Proton Preve car.

“MPV officers tried to stop the vehicle at KM42 Chiku 3 by placing the patrol car in the middle of the road,” he said in a statement today.

“However, the suspect sped up and tried to ram the officers on duty,” Sik added.

“In self-defence, an officer fired one shot at the right rear tire but missed the target,” he continued.

“The suspect managed to escape before being chased again and was eventually arrested,” Sik explained.

A further inspection found drugs believed to be syabu weighing approximately 1.47 grams and 33 pills believed to be Yaba pills in the vehicle.

Sik confirmed the case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Police advise the public not to make any speculations about this incident,” he stated.

“Those with further information are urged to report it to the nearest police station or contact the Paloh Police Station at 09-9285090,” Sik concluded. – Bernama