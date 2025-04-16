Drunk driver charged with causing death of food delivery rider

JOHOR BAHRU: A workshop employee pleaded not guilty at the Magistrates’ Court here today to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the death of a food delivery rider last Sunday.

Kok Zi Kang, 25, entered the plea after the charge was read before Magistrate Nur Fatin Mohamad Farid.

He is accused of causing the death of Mohd Taufik Ariff Sariff, 37, while driving a BMW at KM 16 of Jalan Johor Bahru-Kota Tinggi at 2.10 am on April 13. His blood alcohol content was said to be 76 mg/100 ml, exceeding the legal limit of 50mg/100ml.

He was charged under Section 44(1)(b) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which provides for imprisonment of 10 to 15 years and a fine of between RM50,000 and RM100,000 upon conviction.

Additionally, his driving licence may be subject to endorsement, and he could be disqualified from holding or obtaining one for a minimum of 10 years from the date of conviction, and any probationary driving licence, if applicable, may be cancelled.

Kok also faces a charge of displaying a number plate that does not belong to the vehicle, under Section 108(3)(f) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a fine of RM5,000 to RM20,000, or imprisonment of between one and five years, or both upon conviction.

The offence was allegedly committed at approximately 4.30 am on the same day at the Traffic Police Station of the Seri Alam District police headquarters, Masai, Johor.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Amirah Tasnim Saleh appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer Chuah Shyue Chien.

The court set bail at RM6,000 and RM2,000 for the charges, respectively, ordering the accused to report to the police once a month and surrender his passport to the court.

His driving licence was also suspended pending the disposal of the case, and the next case mention was fixed for May 19.