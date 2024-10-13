Dungun crash: Muhammad Ammar Danish to be discharged today

DUNGUN: Muhammad Ammar Danish Mohamad Ridhuan, the student injured in a crash near Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Dungun that claimed the lives of his three friends, will be discharged from the hospital today.

State Welfare, Women, Family Development and National Unity Committee chairman Maliaman Kassim announced that the 20-year-old Bachelor of Accountancy student will be transported home to Keramat, Kuala Lumpur, by the UiTM ambulance, accompanied by his family.

“He is not severely traumatised; however, the care and counselling process will continue,” he said.

“The incident claimed the lives of three friends. Insya-Allah, the hospital will continue to focus on his psychological well-being and overall recovery,” he added after visiting the student at Dungun Hospital today.

Maliaman said that counselling services would be provided by UiTM and the hospital, with assistance from the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) to address any additional needs.

“The state government extends its condolences to all the victims, and in the wake of this tragedy, we observe the cooperation of various parties in ensuring that the best possible treatment is provided to Muhammad Ammar Danish,” he said.

In the 7.35 pm incident on Oct 9, Muhammad Ammar Danish and three friends - Ku Adib Aizat Ku Azmi, 20; Khairil Anwar Jamaludin, 20; and Muhammad Akhmal Md Tukirin, 25 - were involved in a tragic incident while returning to their campus on two motorcycles. They were struck from behind by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) driven by a 49-year-old woman on Jalan Pantai, in front of UiTM Dungun.

The collision resulted in the immediate deaths of Ku Adib Aizat and Khairil Anwar, both from Selangor (Sungai Buloh and Ampang, respectively), as well as Muhammad Akhmal from Muar, Johor. All three sustained severe injuries, including broken neck bones, head trauma, and chest injuries.

Earlier today, the remand of the woman driver involved in the crash was extended by two days, starting tomorrow.

