Duo nabbed for stealing TM cables in Jelebu

SEREMBAN: Police have arrested two men suspected of stealing cables belonging to Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) in Kampung Ulu Petasih, Kuala Klawang, Jelebu, early this morning.

Jelebu District Police Chief, Supt Azizan Said, in a statement, said that the suspects, aged between 20 and 40, were detained by policemen from the Kuala Klawang Police Station during a crime prevention patrol at 3.45 am.

According to Azizan, the duo, who were in a Proton Iswara car, raised suspicion and upon noticing the police presence, they attempted to flee but were unsuccessful.

“A search of the suspects’ car uncovered a roll of cables believed to belong to TM, which had been cut, along with tools suspected to have been used to steal the cables.

“Also seized during the inspection was a transparent packet suspected to contain 5.4 grammes of syabu (methamphetamine). The suspects admitted to stealing the cables at Jalan Kuala Pah, Peradong, Jelebu,” he said