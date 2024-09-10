PUTRAJAYA: The functions of the Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (LPNM) need to be expanded to include managing the durian commodity following the country’s recent success in exporting fresh durians to China.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the durian commodity can be managed by expanding LPNM’s functions by combining pineapple, coconut and durian commodities.

“This is important so that our desire to reduce the trade balance deficit can be achieved through these three commodities which are indeed in such high demand,” he told the media after the monthly assembly of the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) here today.

Mohamad said 40 tonnes of Malaysian fresh durians were snapped up within 24 hours in the China market on Oct 4.

“Likewise with pineapples...we were only available to export 800 containers (of pineapples) per year although the demand is for 4,000 containers a year,” he said.

ALSO READ: Durians not favoured in Middle East and Europe, Mat Sabu explains driving its export to China

Mohamad said the KPKM was in discussions with China to export village durians which are seen to have a big potential increasing the income of smallholders.

“Therefore, we will endeavour to find new opportunities that can be utilised in the best possible way for the good of the country and its people in the future,“ he said.

Additionally, Mohamad said the Farmers Organisation Authority (LPP), Federal Agricultural Marketing Auhtority (FAMA) and KPKM’s Business Development and Investment Division (BDI) need to work closely together towards realising the dream.

Malaysia exported fresh durians to China for the first time on Aug 24, two months after the signing the Protocol on Phytosanitary Requirements for the Export of Fresh Durian from Malaysia to China.

This success is the result of KPKM’s efforts for eight years, starting from 2016, where previously only frozen durians could be exported to China.