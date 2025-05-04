Dutch woman dies while exploring Gua Kepayang

KUANTAN: A Dutch woman tragically died during a group caving activity at Gua Kepayang, Keniam-Terenggan Trail, in Taman Negara, Kuala Tahan, Jerantut, yesterday.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department director Mohd Razam Taja Rahim said Pommelien Catharina Maria Meijs, 33, was reportedly found unconscious six hours into the activity with 16 other individuals from various countries, including a tour guide.

He said the search and rescue (SAR) team, comprising personnel from the Kuala Tahan Fire and Rescue Station, the Civil Defence Force from Kuala Tahan, and the police, rushed to the scene upon receiving an emergency call at around 7 am.

“The SAR team took three to four hours to reach the location. However, the operation to bring the victim out could not continue due to muddy and slippery trails, as well as unfavourable weather conditions.

“Besides the hilly terrain, the operation to bring down the body had to be halted around 6 pm and resumed today using a helicopter,“ he said in a statement.

He added that the SAR team cleared an area of 30 by 30 square feet in preparation to lift the victim from the location to be transported to the Jerantut FA field.

“The victim’s body was handed over to Jerantut police at 11.26 am and taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital in Kuantan (HTAA) for a post-mortem examination,“ he said.