KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) will review a proposal from the Federation of Pork Sellers Associations to import pork from Thailand, Brazil, and China as a temporary measure to overcome local supply shortages.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister (KPKM) Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the proposal comes after several pig farms in Selangor were closed due to an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF).

“Currently, Malaysia is still able to import pork from countries in Europe, Australia, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

“We encourage importers to source pork from these countries for now,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad highlighted that the shortage has hurt local pig farmers and led to a sharp increase in fresh pork prices, impacting consumers.

Looking ahead, the minister said the ministry will work closely with the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) to review proposals for pork price controls.

Price regulations, under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, are typically applied only during festive seasons when demand is high.

For a long-term solution to combat ASF, all industry players are urged to upgrade their farms to a Modern Pig Farming (MPF) system, which is proven to reduce the risk of diseases.

Mohamad welcomed support from the state governments of Penang, Perak, and Sabah for MPF implementation. He also noted that Sarawak and Negeri Sembilan are taking steps to establish special Pig Farming Areas (PFA) dedicated to the pig industry.

Both MPF and PFA use modern techniques to improve biosecurity and minimise the chance of disease outbreaks on farms.

While the transition to MPF requires significant investment, the ministry is ready to assist stakeholders through a streamlined process and plans to hold an engagement session soon.

“It is our hope that these measures will help stabilise the pork supply, benefit both consumers and farmers, and ultimately enable us to achieve a 90 per cent self-sufficiency rate in local pork production by 2030,” he concluded.