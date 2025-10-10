E-hailing driver gets 17 years for causing death of girlfriend’s son

PUTRAJAYA: In a ruling at the Shah Alam High Court today, an e-hailing driver was sentenced to 17 years imprisonment for causing the death of his girlfriend’s three-year-old son in 2020.

The accused, B. Jeetendraj, 31, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, under Section 304(a) of the Penal Code.

Judge Julia Ibrahim presided over the case and delivered the sentence, ordering the prison term to run retrospectively from the date of the accused’s arrest on Aug 22, 2020.

The accused’s counsel, Kee Wei Lon, confirmed the sentencing details when contacted by Bernama.

He said that the court, in determining the sentence, took into consideration several mitigating factors, such as the accused’s young age, his remorse, and guilty plea to the amended charge.

Kee clarified that the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) had accepted his client’s representation, resulting in the original charge of murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code being amended to one of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304(a).

Based on the charge, Jeetendraj was accused of causing the death of U. Varunesh at an apartment in Jalan Kenanga, Kampung Sungai Kayu Ara, Petaling Jaya, Selangor, around 11.45 pm on Aug 21, 2020.

The statement of facts presented to the court outlined that the victim had been placed under the accused’s care while the child’s mother was out buying food. A short while later, the accused contacted the mother to report that the child was unconscious.

The boy, who was found unresponsive and wet in a bedroom, was later pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the boy had sustained multiple injuries to the head, face, and body, consistent with blunt force trauma.

Kee said during mitigation, he appealed to the court to consider his client’s youth and potential for rehabilitation, urging the court to give him an opportunity to reform.

He had further submitted to the court that his client had demonstrated consistent remorse and an early intention to admit guilt.

He noted that the guilty plea followed a third representation to the AGC, after two prior submissions had been rejected.

Regarding sentencing, he said deputy public prosecutor Maizatul Munirah Abdul Rahman had urged for a prison term between 12 and 18 years as appropriate.

The accused, Jeetendraj, was also represented by a legal team comprising counsels Siti Summaiyah Ahmad Jaafar and Ee Gen You throughout the proceedings.