KUALA LUMPUR: The parties involved in smuggling scheduled waste, electronic waste (e-waste) and scrap into the country are doing so by making false declarations and committing fraud.

The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) said this tactic was discovered during inspections of 336 containers suspected of containing e-waste in a special e-waste operation at Port Klang, Selangor, from August to December last year.

“As a result of the inspections, 306 containers were confirmed to contain e-waste and were handed over to the Department of Environment (DOE).

“The department’s stance is clear and firm. We will not compromise or protect any party involved in smuggling or breaking the laws.

“The JKDM is always ready to collaborate with the DOE and the Standards and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM) to tackle this issue,“ it said in a statement today.

JKDM added that it has continuously taken proactive enforcement measures to curb smuggling activities at the country’s major port entry points.

It also said that the import of e-waste is conditionally prohibited and requires an approval letter from the DOE director-general.

The import of scrap materials requires a Certificate of Approval (COA) from SIRIM, as outlined in the Customs (Prohibition of Imports) Order 2023.

Any party found making false declarations to bring in such waste materials can be fined up to RM500,000 or imprisonment for up to seven years, or both, under Section 133 of the Customs Act 1967, if convicted.

The Royal Malaysia Police announced today that they seized various types of e-waste estimated to be worth RM721 million in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor.

The seizure was made last Saturday during Op Hazard, conducted by the Central Brigade of the General Operations Force and the Police Air Unit in partnership with DOE and local authorities.