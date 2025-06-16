EAIC: Penang DOF committed to improving effectiveness of MCS management enforcement

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Department of Fisheries (DOF) will enhance monitoring aspects, standard operating procedures (SOP), and the effectiveness of MCS (Monitoring, Control & Surveillance) enforcement in the state’s waters following recommendations from the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) regarding the issue of trawler incursions from Zone B to Zone A.

Its director, Zarina Zainuddin, said her department acknowledges and takes the feedback seriously, and therefore several steps have been, are being, and will continue to be taken to address the issue.

“This includes increasing the frequency of monitoring visits by management to enforcement bases to ensure tasks are carried out according to SOP and standing instructions, with two surprise inspections conducted on April 22 and July 26, 2024.

“Additionally, periodic inspections are also conducted from time to time to ensure staff attendance, adherence to work ethics, and the execution of duties according to the Captain Order guidelines,“ she said in a statement today.

She explained that internal audits of the Enforcement Log Management are also conducted continuously to ensure daily records are maintained according to regulations, along with improvements to the record-keeping system to enhance the transparency and orderliness of operational information.

Additionally, Zarina said that her department also organised comprehensive SOP reinforcement courses and training involving all enforcement officers, in line with EAIC’s recommendations to ensure understanding and compliance with regulations are continuously improved.

“The review of the SOP regarding the acceptance of complaints accompanied by video evidence has been implemented to expedite and streamline the investigation process. The Penang DOF is now filing police reports and opening investigation papers for each complaint related to violations of the Fisheries Act 1985, specifically involving the encroachment of trawlers into Zone A.

“Throughout last year, the Penang DOF received seven video-recorded complaints regarding the encroachment of fishing areas by trawler boats in Zones B1 and C. As a result, 13 trawlers were investigated, and enforcement actions were taken, including the issuance of fines amounting to RM6,000 fines and court charges,“ she said.

She also said that the DOG detained seven tugboats in Zone C, with a total fine and fish auction proceeds amounting to RM41,200, while further actions such as the suspension of Vessel Licenses and Fishing Licences for one year, complete equipment seizure, a five-year prohibition on vessel transfer, and court charges have been carried out.

She added that her team appreciates the EAIC feedback and recommendations, and will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure the effectiveness of enforcement and compliance with the principles of integrity and good governance in the management of the country’s fishery resources.

Previously, the EAIC revealed several weaknesses in the Penang DOF, including the failure to take action against the encroachment of trawlers from Zone B to Zone A, as well as the failure to implement proper monitoring of the officers and enforcement personnel under its supervision.

Furthermore, the EAIC also found that the Penang DOF management was not sensitive to the daily enforcement duties and the constraints faced by the officers and personnel at the base.