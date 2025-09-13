Early aid eases burden for Penampang flood victims in Sabah

PENAMPANG: Flood victims in the district have expressed appreciation for early assistance provided by authorities and the local community.

Essential items including food, shelter, blankets, and other necessities were distributed to ease the burden of those affected.

A check at the Penampang Sports Complex temporary evacuation centre found emergency aid was delivered in stages through coordinated operations.

Evacuation efforts were managed by the Penampang District Disaster Management Committee with public participation in rescue and cleanup operations.

Juvinus Jimpin, a 46-year-old tour van driver, said hot meals and instant mats provided great relief after his house flooded yesterday morning.

“The children can rest, and my wife can attend to basic needs without having to worry about supplies,” he told Bernama.

He added that the evacuation centre was well-prepared with blankets, towels, flashlights, and basic medicines for families.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee reported 224 flood victims from 64 families were evacuated in Penampang this morning.

Another 154 victims from 53 families were evacuated in Beaufort according to official statements.

Rosnita Gimbut, a 33-year-old kindergarten assistant, highlighted hygiene and children’s safety as current top priorities.

“The volunteers provided diapers, milk, and hygiene kits, which are very important to prevent waterborne diseases,” she said.

She praised coordination between volunteers and security agencies while hoping recovery would focus on public health and clean water.

Medium-term preventive measures should include unclogging drains and community preparedness training according to her suggestions.

Terrence Lojing, a 58-year-old trader, noted that reopening Jalan Penampang-Tambunan facilitated movement of cleanup teams and supplies.

He observed local communities and authorities working together regardless of background to help victims.

“We don’t care about our backgrounds; we all step forward to help,” said Terence regarding the cooperative effort.

He was moved to see members of various political parties working together to channel aid to those in need. – Bernama