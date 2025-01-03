Early morning fire in Penampang claims two lives

PENAMPANG: Two people were killed in a house fire at Kampung Limbanak, here, early this morning.

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said that the 3 am incident claimed the life of a woman, believed to have been electrocuted, while a man was found burned to death.

The woman is estimated to be in her 50s, while the identity and age of the male victim are still being ascertained.

“The fire department received an emergency call at 3.26 am. The blaze engulfed a semi-permanent house, which was completely destroyed,” JBPM said in a statement.

According to eyewitnesses, three people were in the house at the time. Two victims have been confirmed dead, while the search for the third occupant’s whereabouts is still ongoing.

The operation is still ongoing, with a K9 detection unit deployed to assist in the search efforts.

Meanwhile, in KOTA KINABALU, a fire broke out early this morning, destroying approximately 50 non-permanent squatter houses in Kampung Cempaka Likas. No casualties have been reported.

According to a statement, the fire department received a distress call at 5.41 am, prompting the immediate deployment of 27 personnel from the Lintas and Kota Kinabalu fire stations. Firefighting operations are currently in progress.

“So far, no casualties have been reported, and efforts to extinguish the blaze are still underway,” the statement added.