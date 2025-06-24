East Coast states show strong potential in future tech development - MOSTI

KUALA TERENGGANU: The East Coast states, particularly Terengganu, hold significant promise in future technology development, according to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI).

Minister Chang Lih Kang highlighted that strategic investments, such as carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS), could drive economic growth while demanding skilled local talent. “This underscores the need to empower youth to join the high-tech industry’s value chain,“ he said during the National Science Week (MSN) 2025 Carnival opening at the Terengganu Science and Creativity Centre (PSKT).

Chang noted that rising foreign and domestic investments in high-tech sectors reflect confidence in the MADANI government’s policies. However, he stressed the importance of aligning talent supply with industry needs.

The federal government’s balanced development approach ensures East Coast states receive investment, education, and STI support. “Collaboration among state governments, institutions, and the private sector is crucial for STEM talent and innovation growth,“ he added.

The three-day MSN 2025 Carnival aims to position Malaysia as a leader in technological and economic transformation, engaging students, educators, researchers, and industry players.