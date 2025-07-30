EC allocates RM100,000 to SMKA Segamat under MADANI school programme

PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) has disbursed RM100,000 to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Segamat as part of the 2025 MADANI Adopted School programme.

The initiative, launched nationally by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on June 20, aims to elevate education quality and inclusivity.

EC secretary Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus stated that the funding will modernise learning facilities and support academic and personal growth.

“This programme strengthens our commitment to fostering a competitive, knowledgeable, and ethical future generation,“ he said.

The allocation follows discussions in May between the school, Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG), and EC, focusing on infrastructure, ICT, and teacher-student development.

Approved initiatives include curriculum enhancements for SPM and STPM students, STEM programmes (RM31,000), leadership camps (RM12,000), teacher training (RM5,000), and ICT upgrades like interactive whiteboards and tablets (RM52,000).

The mock cheque was handed over to SMKA Segamat principal Ustaz Mohd Salleh Mohd Noor during a ceremony attended by school representatives, EC officials, and Johor Education Department officers. - Bernama