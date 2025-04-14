EC issues 116 postal voting papers for Ayer Kuning by-election

TAPAH: The Election Commission (EC) issued 116 voting papers to postal voters for the Ayer Kuning state by-election.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the issuance was conducted by election officials appointed by the returning officer in the presence of postal voting agents of contesting candidates.

“Postal voting papers issued were 113 for Category 1A (election officials and police) and three for Category 1B (Malaysian nationals living abroad),” he said in a statement today.

He reminded all postal voters to fill up the Identity Declaration (Form 2) completely and correctly before marking their vote on the ballot and to immediately return it to the returning officer before 5 pm on polling day, and cautioned them against recording photos of their postal votes and sharing it on social media.

Polling day for the Ayer Kuning by-election, which was called following the death of assemblyman Ishsam Shahruddin of a heart attack on Feb 22, is set on April 26, with early voting on April 22.

Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir will take on Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Abd Muhaimin Malek and Parti Sosialis Malaysia’s (PSM) Bawani KS in a three-cornered fight.