Economic empowerment agenda fair to all races - PM

SUNGAI SIPUT: The economic empowerment agenda is implemented fairly without marginalising any race in the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Finance Minister also said that this included the implementation of economic empowerment programmes for the Indian community.

“I mentioned this in Sungai Siput this afternoon because we (the government) do all this, (but) there’s no appreciation at all. It’s as if we do not care, that we ask for the support of the Indian community before elections, but don’t care about them now.

“Who said (the government) doesn’t care? KSN (Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar) attended the Cabinet Minister’s meeting. At the meeting, if I said hardcore poor, I meant for everyone,” he said when officiating the opening of Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Heawood here today.

Also present were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh.

Anwar said that to be fair, the government also channelled allocations through the National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (TEKUN Nasional) to all races while Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM), which was previously 100 per cent aimed at assisting Malays and Bumiputeras, had also been expanded to the Indian community.

“I said what’s wrong with giving some space to the poor Indian community which is poor... take them, train them and give (business) opportunities to them.

“In the Peninsula, how many are poor? Who? Malays, but in the category of poorest communities, there are Indians also, they are citizens, our people... I as the Prime Minister, it is my responsibility (to help),” he said.

Meanwhile, Wong, in his speech, said that SKJT Heawood, built on a 2.4-hectare piece of land and costing RM13.19 million), began operating on March 11 and has 12 classrooms.