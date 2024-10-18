Economic Outlook: Ensuring 11 years of compulsory education for all children

KUALA LUMPUR: The Government, through Budget 2025, will allocate sufficient resources to guarantee access to quality education and expand compulsory education, mandating all children to complete at least 11 years of formal education.

According to the Economic Outlook 2025 report released by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) today, the initiative is among the improvements in the teaching and learning delivery ecosystem to ensure all students gain the critical knowledge and skills necessary for future development and employment.

“To further strengthen the quality of teaching, the government will enhance teacher training programmes. Emphasis will also be placed on improving basic literacy and numeracy skills, upgrading facilities and infrastructure, particularly in dilapidated schools, providing stable internet connectivity to all schools, as well as expediting the development of new school projects,“ read the report.

It said that in producing competitive, skilled talents that meet industry demands, the curriculum for tertiary programmes will be better aligned with evolving market needs through strong industry collaboration.

The report also noted that Budget 2025 will continue prioritising upskilling and retraining initiatives to equip workers with the latest skill sets necessary for today’s job market.

Additionally, efforts will be intensified to foster strategic cooperation between industry and academia, ensuring industry-driven technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programme, it said.

“As part of a continuous strategy to acknowledge these improvements and elevate TVET reputation as a career of choice, the review of the Guide on Starting Wages should be appropriately considered, taking into account economic progress and rising living costs.

“The Guide can serve as among the reference points for industries in determining the starting salaries of TVET graduates,“ added the report.

Established by the Ministry of Human Resources, the Guide on Starting Wages provides information on starting basic wages for 200 selected skills-based jobs highly demanded in the labour market by skill level (Malaysian Skills Certificate 1 to 5).

According to the report, the government will continue to engage religious schools, such as tahfiz, to offer opportunities to study in TVET institutions while undergoing or after completing the tahfiz programme and entering into professional occupation.

For healthcare, the report stated that the government is committed to providing expeditious services to the people and significantly enhancing the delivery system to achieve universal access to quality services.

This includes expanding mobile community services, upgrading equipment and facilities in hospitals and clinics, and ensuring adequate healthcare personnel to create a more conducive environment across all centres, it said, adding that efforts will be made to transform the healthcare system from focusing on treating illnesses to disease prevention.

“Budget 2025 will ensure the sustainability of public healthcare system through innovative financing in acquiring medical equipment, to address the issue of high cost in procuring and replacing equipment due to rapid advancement of technology,“ read the report.