ECRL Maran-Kota Bharu rail track completed ahead of schedule

KOTA BHARU: The installation of the 400-kilometre (km) East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) track from Maran, Pahang to Kota Bharu, Kelantan has been completed two and a half months ahead of schedule, according to Malaysia Rail Link (MRL) chief executive officer Datuk Seri Darwis Abdul Razak.

As of last December, the ECRL project in Kelantan was 87.8 per cent complete and the figure is expected to rise with today’s completion of the main rail installation.

“This will speed up the construction of the electrification system, signalling and telecommunications for the 43.86 km stretch in Kelantan,” Darwis told reporters after inspecting the work today.

The ECRL project in Kelantan includes two stations, namely the Kota Bharu Station in Bandar Baru Tunjong for passengers and the Pasir Puteh Station in Cherang Tuli serving both passengers and cargo.

Both stations are expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2026, he said.

Regarding ticket prices, Darwis confirmed that the Transport Ministry would announce the fares at the appropriate time.

“The Transport Minister (Anthony Loke) has given an assurance that ticket prices will be reasonable and not burdensome to the public,” he added.

The 665-km ECRL project would connect the East Coast states of Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang to Selangor on the West Coast.

The line from Kota Bharu to Gombak Terminal is set to be completed in December 2026 and operational by January 2027.