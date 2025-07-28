Education amendment bill 2025 makes secondary school compulsory

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education (Amendment) Bill 2025 was tabled for its first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today, proposing significant changes to Malaysia’s education system.

The bill aims to make secondary education compulsory, expanding the current definition under the Education Act 1996.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh introduced the bill, confirming that the second reading will follow during the ongoing parliamentary session.

The amendments target Section 2 of the Education Act 1996, redefining “compulsory education” to include secondary schooling.

A new provision, Section 32A, mandates that parents of Malaysian children residing in the country must enroll their children in secondary education institutions and ensure continuous attendance. Non-compliance could lead to penalties, including fines up to RM5,000, imprisonment for six months, or both.

The bill acknowledges that these changes will require additional government funding, though the exact financial impact remains undetermined. The move aligns with broader efforts to enhance educational attainment and reduce dropout rates nationwide. - Bernama