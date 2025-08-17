Education autonomy and cancer centre key topics at MA63 talks

KUCHING: Education autonomy for Sarawak will be a major agenda at the upcoming Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Technical Committee meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pic) confirmed the state’s push for English as the medium of instruction, especially in STEM subjects.

“The main challenge lies in the national policy that sets uniformity in terms of curriculum and language,” he said.

He suggested maintaining current policies while expanding initiatives like the Dual Language Programme (DLP) already in place in Sarawak.

Fadillah also highlighted discussions on a proposed cancer centre to improve healthcare access for Sarawakians.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian previously stated the centre would need at least 310 beds for long-term patient care.

This figure exceeds the initial proposal of 200 beds following expert recommendations during project planning. - Bernama