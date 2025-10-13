Education Development Plan 2026-2035 to focus on character building and human values

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education will focus on character building and human values in the upcoming Education Development Plan 2026-2035.

Education director-general Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad said the plan, currently being drafted, aligns with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call to strengthen moral and ethical values among students.

He stated that human-centred education would highlight the principle of ‘karamah insaniah’ as the foundation of the national education system.

“Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has clearly stated the importance of karamah insaniah — education that uplifts human dignity through values such as manners, morality, and integrity,“ he told a special press conference.

Earlier, the Prime Minister noted that the country’s long-inherited education system had ‘flaws’ for focusing mainly on academic knowledge without instilling principles, ethics and moral values.

Anwar expressed hope for collective resolve among educational institutions, parents and society to address these shortcomings.

Mohd Azam said the Prime Minister’s remarks were received positively and served as motivation for ministry reforms.

The 10-year Education Development Plan 2026-2035 will replace the current Malaysia Education Blueprint 2013-2025, which ends this year.

Previously, Fadhlina said the new plan would focus on reforms to enhance education quality, accessibility and relevance for students nationwide. – Bernama