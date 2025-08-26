Education minister pledges immediate repairs for storm-damaged SK Seri Perlis

KANGAR: Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has guaranteed immediate repair work for Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Perlis following significant storm damage yesterday evening.

She confirmed the necessary repairs would require an allocation of RM370,000.

Fadhlina stated she received a comprehensive damage report detailing affected classroom roofs, facility structures, and electrical wiring systems through her Facebook post today.

“Cleaning work is in progress and will be completed by tomorrow at the latest, depending on the weather conditions,“ she said.

Yesterday’s severe thunderstorm caused substantial roof damage at the school, forcing 207 students to switch temporarily to Home-Based Teaching and Learning sessions.

Perlis Education Director Rose Aza Che Arifin clarified the incident occurred around 5:20 pm, impacting multiple year groups and special education classes.

The storm affected Year One classes involving two classes with 70 students, Year Two with two classes and 74 students, Preschool with one class and 25 students, and the Integrated Special Education Program with five classes involving 38 students. – Bernama