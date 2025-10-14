Education Ministry moves to strengthen safety in learning environments

PETALING JAYA: Classes at the school where a student was fatally stabbed yesterday will go on as usual, with education authorities assuring that the investigation will not disrupt learning.

Education director-general Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad said administrators involved in the case have been temporarily moved to the district education office to ensure a transparent and independent probe.

“A special committee has been set up to investigate all aspects of the case thoroughly, transparently and fairly,” he said at a special press conference.

Mohd Azam said the Education Ministry views the incident seriously, describing it as a “strong wake-up call” to strengthen student safety and mental wellbeing in schools.

He said the ministry is working closely with the police to enhance security measures in schools nationwide, with additional safety controls expected to be announced by the police soon.

“We do not consider these cases as isolated incidents. The ministry will double its efforts to address existing weaknesses to ensure school environments are safe for all children.”

He added that a team of counsellors and guidance teachers has been deployed to provide psychological support and intervention programmes for affected students, teachers and staff. He also urged the public to refrain from sharing photos or videos of the incident stressing that the case involves minors and is protected under child-related laws.