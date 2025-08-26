Education Ministry orders nationwide school safety audits after student incidents

PUTRAJAYA: The Education Ministry has instructed its School Inspectorate chief to deploy inspectors nationwide for comprehensive safety audits in all schools.

Education director-general Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad confirmed that audit findings must be reported to him weekly.

“I will present the findings to the minister and detail the actions that need to be taken,” he stated during a special press conference.

“This initiative will allow us to review the overall situation, and with these efforts, insya-Allah, we can strengthen safety measures in schools and hostels, especially for our children and the school community.”

The safety audit initiative follows recent incidents involving several students in schools nationwide.

Media reports earlier today highlighted a Form Three student who fell from the third floor of a school dormitory in Sabak Bernam.

When asked about improving safety in schools and hostels given recurring student falls from heights, Mohd Azam revealed the ministry has established the Education Institution Safety Reform Committee.

“The committee comprises academics, non-governmental organisations, experts from various fields, police and the Parents, Community and Private Sector Involvement (PIBKS),” he explained.

“I have instructed the committee to review all standard operating procedures related to handling bullying, sexual harassment and school safety.”

He confirmed the committee, led by the Daily School Management Division director, has begun reviewing existing procedures in hostels and schools.

The committee will determine which procedures should be improved and which may need replacement.

Mohd Azam has additionally directed all ministry officers, including directors and senior management at state and district education offices, to conduct unannounced visits to schools and hostels.

This monitoring will ensure information about school conditions reaches a special committee reviewing safety procedures and strengthening guideline dissemination. – Bernama