Education ministry supports sole survivor of Jitra family tragedy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry has pledged full support for the sole survivor of a heartbreaking tragedy in Jitra, where a family of six perished after their car plunged into Sungai Korok.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek expressed deep sorrow over the incident and assured that the ministry would provide the best possible assistance to 12-year-old Putri Qisya Nur Izzat.

In a Facebook post, Fadhlina extended her condolences and confirmed that the Kedah State Education Department had already taken steps to assist the young survivor.

Acting director Abdul Rahim Mat visited Putri Qisya and her family at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar.

“I will ensure that Putri Qisya receives the best support. The Kedah State Education Department will assist in managing all her needs,” Fadhlina stated. She also prayed for strength and patience for the grieving family.

The victims included parents Mohamad Azim Izat Ishak, 32, and Nurul Hidayah Khadijah Razman Efendi, 31, along with their four children: Putra Rayyan Nur Izzat, 9, Hawa Adriana Nur Izzat, 8, Annayla Humaira Nur Izzat, 7, and six-month-old Tuah Haydar. - Bernama