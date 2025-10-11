Education Ministry takes firm action on sexual misconduct cases

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will not compromise on any sexual misconduct in all educational institutions under its management, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

“The strictest action must be taken against the offenders. No one will be spared!” she said in a statement on Facebook.

Fadhlina said the sexual misconduct case that occurred at a school in Melaka recently was very regrettable.

She has also instructed the school, district education office and state education department to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation process.

Meanwhile, MOE in a statement today informed that the case in Melaka is being taken action by the police and all suspects have been remanded for further investigation.

In the meantime, MOE has instructed all administrators of educational institutions to comply with the Sexual Misconduct Management Guidelines that are currently being used and ensure the safety of students, teachers and all members of the educational institution.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar today reported that four Form 5 male students suspected of being involved in a sexual offence against a Form 3 female student at a school in Alor Gajah on Oct 2 have been remanded for six days to assist in the investigation.

According to media reports, all 17-year-old SPM candidates have been remanded until Oct 16 and the case is being investigated under Section 375B of the Penal Code. - Bernama