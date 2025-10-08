Education Ministry to strengthen school safety and anti-bullying law

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education is implementing comprehensive reforms to enhance student safety and discipline.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh announced a proposal to introduce an Anti-Bullying Bill through a tribunal system currently under review by the Legal Affairs Division.

These initiatives follow the establishment of the Educational Institutions Security Reform Committee and safety audits in 735 schools nationwide since August.

Key reforms include an anonymous complaint feature to protect complainants and witnesses alongside revised bullying and sexual misconduct standard operating procedures.

The ministry has also introduced the MADANI Generation Character Building programme emphasising intellectual, personality and spiritual balance.

Character-building elements will be incorporated into the 2027 curriculum to help students manage emotions and develop empathy.

According to Student Self-Personality System data, 7,681 bullying cases were recorded in 2024 compared with 6,528 cases in 2023.

Wong expressed confidence that incidents can be reduced through a comprehensive approach involving schools, parents and the community.

He stressed that combating bullying requires uncompromising efforts from all parties as a shared responsibility in shaping a moral generation.

The appointment of character ambassadors and peer mentors provides alternative support channels for students afraid to report bullying directly.

Special Circular 12/2023 outlines detailed procedures for handling physical, verbal and non-verbal bullying cases.

It covers disciplinary processes, appeals and case management records for comprehensive case handling.

The number of hostel wardens has increased by 68.5% over three years from 6,055 in 2022 to 10,204 this year.

Schools with 50 hostel students now receive three wardens compared to only one previously.

Appointments have been extended to implementation group members alongside teachers to ensure effective responsibility fulfilment.

The ministry received feedback on appointing part-time wardens from police and military as piloted at MARA Junior Science Colleges.

Spot checks will continue by top management, state education departments and district offices to ensure full compliance with safety procedures.

These checks will verify adherence to standard operating procedures in all schools including during night hours. – Bernama