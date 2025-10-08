Should SG-based M’sians get BUDI95 petrol subsidy?

FOLLOWING the implementation of the BUDI95 300-litre petrol subsidy, Malaysian vehicle owners have put the initiative to good use — many expressing their gratitude for the government’s support.

Designed to ease the burden of rising fuel costs, the initiative specifically targets low- to middle-income Malaysians who own private vehicles.

However, a Singaporean man recently shared his critical perspective on the subsidy, arguing that Malaysians working in Singapore should not be eligible for the BUDI95 programme, including those driving Malaysian-registered vehicles.

“They already earn in Singaporean dollars and never pay income tax to Malaysia. Most of their pay, even for average-income workers, can amount to RM10,000.

Why would they still need the country to subsidise them?” he said in a Facebook post.

He further elaborated, suggesting that Malaysians working in Singapore should be made to pay market price for fuel. He reasoned that this would also resolve the issue of foreign cars illegally pumping RON95 petrol.

“The subsidy funds saved can be better channelled into improving the country,” he added.

The Singaporean’s opinion was mostly met with backlash, with many netizens accusing him of being entitled, while others highlighted that Malaysians working in Singapore still pay taxes in various forms.

“The idea that all Malaysians working in SG earn RM10k and live comfortably isn’t accurate. Many are cleaners, factory workers, and service staff earning just enough to survive. They still spend and invest back home — sending money to families, buying property, and contributing to the local economy. Even if they don’t pay income tax, they still support Malaysia indirectly,” one user commented.

“We have diligently worked to generate and return a significant cash flow to Malaysia. We meet all our Malaysian tax obligations; only our income tax is paid in Singapore,” another wrote.