Naturalised players and workers’ protection in Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR: Issues concerning naturalised football players and social security protection for workers are scheduled for discussion in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Zakri Hassan from Perikatan Nasional will ask the Home Minister for statistics on players naturalised from 2018 to the present.

He will also seek clarification on the eligibility criteria used by the government or the Football Association of Malaysia in determining a player’s naturalisation.

Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa from Barisan Nasional will ask the Human Resources Minister about plans to implement 24-hour social security coverage for all workers.

This coverage would include shift-workers, part-timers, and those in the gig economy.

Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli from Perikatan Nasional will raise a question to the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister regarding event guidelines.

His question focuses on ensuring official events comply with Service Circular 3/2003, particularly the prohibition on serving alcoholic beverages at government functions.

Rodiyah Sapiee from Gabungan Parti Sarawak will ask the Plantation and Commodities Minister about the government’s strategy to revitalise the national cocoa industry.

She will also inquire about efforts to position Sarawak as a cocoa production hub.

The Dewan Rakyat will then proceed with the second reading of several bills.

These include the Private Agencies (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Urban Renewal Bill 2025. – Bernama