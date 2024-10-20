Effective soil, water management essential for five-season paddy cultivation project

KUALA LUMPUR: In addition to considering weather factors, prioritising effective soil and water management is essential to maximise the outcomes of the five-season paddy cultivation project within two years and enhance the country’s self-sufficiency ratio (SSR) in staple food production.

Professor Datuk Dr Nasir Shamsudin, of Putra Business School, said that neglecting soil and water management could lead to a decrease in rice crop yields per season, as the soil may not receive sufficient ‘rest’ periods.

“The processes of soil restoration and proper water management are crucial to maintaining fertility and productivity; however, fertile soil alone is not the only determinant of successful five-season paddy cultivation.

“It is vital to approach this innovatively. Those involved must possess entrepreneurial traits, and integrate modern and digital agricultural technologies to foster more sustainable practices, and effectively enhance food security,” he said to Bernama today.

Nasir also views the government’s initiatives to boost the country’s rice yield as a positive strategy, noting that Malaysia’s rice SSR stood at only 56.2 per cent in 2023, while the National Agrofood Policy 2.0 aims for a target of 80 per cent.

When presenting Budget 2025 in the Dewan Rakyat on Friday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced an allocation of nearly RM1 billion to initiate the five-season paddy planting project within two years, as part of Phase 1 of the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA), covering approximately 11,000 hectares.

The initiative aims to boost rice yields by 15 per cent while increasing the income of 6,100 paddy farmers by 43 per cent.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hamid Bahari, chairman of the National Fishermen’s Association (Nekmat), said that the increase in subsidies for fishermen will help the fishing community cover daily operating costs, and enhance their standard of living.

“This initiative not only increases the catch but also benefits the entire fishing industry and the local economy,” he added.

Additionally, the ceiling rate for new construction or relocation assistance for fishermen’s houses has been raised to RM84,000, up from RM56,000 previously in the Peninsula, and to RM90,000, an increase from RM68,000 for Sabah and Sarawak, which can significantly improve their quality of life, he said.