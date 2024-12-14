KUALA LUMPUR: Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Dr Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty, has extended his heartfelt condolences to Malaysia following the tragic floods that have resulted in loss of lives and widespread devastation.

In a message to Malaysia’s Foreign Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Abdelatty praised the swift response of the Malaysian government in organising relief efforts for those affected.

He also conveyed his confidence in the resilience and strength of the Malaysian people in overcoming this crisis.

“Egypt stands in solidarity with Malaysia during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to you in this difficult time,” Abdelatty said. A copy of the letter was shared with Bernama by the Egyptian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

The floods, which have affected several states in Malaysia, have prompted extensive emergency responses from local authorities and international support.