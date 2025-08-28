Eight DBKL land sites identified for subsidised rental housing in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Department has identified eight strategic locations for developing Subsidised Public Rental Housing to ensure housing accessibility for low-income groups.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa confirmed these projects will utilise Kuala Lumpur City Hall land and be implemented in phases based on demand.

“The eight locations identified are Bandar Baru Sentul (0.57 hectares), Taman Desa (seven hectares), Pekan Salak Selatan (1.58 hectares), Jalan Selimang Cheras (1.36 hectares), Tasik Permaisuri (0.41 hectares), Taman Alam Damai (0.45 hectares), Wayfield Sungai Besi (0.82 hectares) and Taman Desa Seputeh (1.12 hectares),” she stated during the Dewan Negara session.

Dr Zaliha emphasised that the PASS initiative specifically supports vulnerable groups including senior citizens, single mothers and low-income individuals struggling with urban housing costs.

The Kuala Lumpur Local Plan 2040 outlines comprehensive strategies including a dedicated 353.53-hectare residential zone for affordable housing development.

“The government emphasises that affordable housing must not only meet demand in terms of numbers, but also be integrated with basic facilities such as schools, clinics, green spaces and public transport to ensure a better quality of life,” she explained.

Cross-agency collaborations with the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council will facilitate rent-to-own schemes for asnaf groups through innovative financing solutions.

Financial institutions are being encouraged to offer intergenerational loans allowing children to secure housing for elderly parents who no longer qualify for conventional financing.

Additional housing programmes including Residensi MADANI, PR1MA, PPAM and SASaR complement these efforts toward making Kuala Lumpur inclusive and sustainable by 2040. – Bernama