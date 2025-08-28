Urban Renewal Bill delayed, deferred to October parliamentary sitting

PETALING JAYA: The Dewan Rakyat will not be passing the Urban Renewal Bill today, with its tabling postponed to the next parliamentary session.

A ministry source confirmed that the Bill will go through its second reading today, with the debate and voting to be carried over to the next sitting, which is scheduled to begin on Oct 6, according to the parliamentary calendar.

According to today’s Order Paper, the Urban Renewal Bill was slated for its second reading this afternoon, immediately after the Gig Workers Bill 2025.

However, the move was postponed following strong resistance from both the opposition and several government MPs, including those from Barisan Nasional and seven lawmakers from PKR.

Perikatan Nasional and Pasir Mas MP Fadhli Shaari wrote on Facebook that the Bill was neither discussed nor voted on today, calling it “another victory for the people” and urging continued resistance.

Earlier, BN deputy chairman Mohamad Hasan confirmed that the coalition’s 30 MPs had pushed for the Bill to be deferred and reviewed to allow for further stakeholder engagement.

The proposed Urban Renewal Act is intended to replace outdated laws and regulations governing the redevelopment of dilapidated urban areas.