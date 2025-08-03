LABUAN: A saltwater crocodile (buaya tembaga), measuring over eight feet long, was spotted basking in the sun at the popular Kina Benuwa mangrove forest fishing spot, around 10 am today.

Kampung Sungai Buton village head, Adnan Ahad, made the sighting and promptly alerted Bernama. A team was then dispatched to the river to document the rare appearance of the elusive reptile.

A spokesperson from the Labuan Department of Wildlife and National Parks confirmed that crocodiles inhabit the brackish wetlands and freshwater areas of Sungai Kina Benuwa, though sightings remain infrequent.

“While the exact number of crocodiles in the wetland is unknown, we are certain that there is more than one,“ the spokesperson said.

“Judging by its size, the crocodile appears to be fully matured. The department, in collaboration with Labuan Corporation (LC), has installed signage, warning visitors about the presence of these reptiles in the forest reserve, as this wetland is now recognised as a saltwater crocodile habitat,” the spokesperson told Bernama.

The crocodile gradually disappeared around 1 pm as the river’s water level rose.

He said that local authorities continue to monitor the population of these reptiles while ensuring public safety and environmental conservation efforts remain a priority.

The 60-hectare Kina Benuwa mangrove forest was officially gazetted as a permanent forest reserve on July 11, 2023, by the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry.

It is set to become a key eco-tourism attraction, offering economic benefits to the local community.

Following its gazettement, the mangrove area underwent an RM1.68 million upgrade in October last year.

Enhancements included the construction of a floating bridge, wooden walkways, landscaping improvements, and a lighted signboard to enhance the visitor experience.

Crocodile sightings in the wetland have been reported multiple times by Bernama, underscoring the need for increased awareness among anglers and visitors frequenting the area.