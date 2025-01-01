KUALA LUMPUR: The police have arrested eight individuals, including a woman, over suspicions of breaking into an office in Ampang, Selangor on Dec 14, leading to losses totalling RM150,000.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the suspects, 17 to 41, were arrested in a series of raids around Klang Valley from Dec 17 to yesterday.

“The police received a report previously from a director of the company, aged 36, stating that his office had been broken into, with the office door knob being pried.

“Inspections revealed that the victim discovered that various items, such as a laptop, mobile phone, camera, helmet, RM90,000 in cash and an unspecified amount in foreign currency, were missing, with losses totalled at about RM150,000,” he said in a statement here today.

The police subsequently conducted a series of raids and managed to arrest all the suspects and seized an assortment of mobile phones, laptops, helmets, machines, foreign currency and a motorcycle.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the group, which is believed to have been active in the past three months, targeted premises and vehicles outside of homes, and committing crimes in the early morning.

“The group is believed to have been linked to four office break-ins and theft, as well as car theft in the Klang Valley, and seven of them have between two to 24 previous records relating to various criminal and drdug offenses, and are wanted by the police,” he added.

Five of the suspects have been released on police bail while three others have been remanded since yesterday till Jan 6 to facilitate investigations under Section 457 of the Penal Code.