Eight killed in horrific Pan Borneo Highway crash

SIBU: Seven foreigners and a Malaysian were killed in a horrific accident involving a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) and a four-wheel drive (4WD) near Sebanyak, at Jalan Sarikei - Sibu stretch of the Pan Borneo Highway, some 20 kilometres from Sarikei this afternoon.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations centre spokesman said all the victims who died were travelling in the MPV while the driver and passenger of the 4WD were injured.

He said that as soon as the accident call was received, the operational team from the Sarikei Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), comprising nine personnel and machinery, was dispatched to the scene.

“The operation commander reported an accident involving a Perodua Alza with a four-wheel drive.

There were two victims on the four-wheel drive who were removed by the public and given initial treatment by a Health Ministry medical officer present at the accident scene.

“There were eight victims who were travelling in a Perodua Alza, two victims were thrown out of the vehicle and were confirmed dead by the medical officer at thescene while six victims were trapped in the vehicle,“ he said in a statement tonight.

He said that all the trapped victims were confirmed dead by the medical officer and had been handed over to the police for further action.