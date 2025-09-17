Eight men arrested for ECRL cable theft causing RM825,000 losses

TEMERLOH: Police have arrested eight male gang members from ‘Geng Musang’ and ‘Geng Jep Gambang’ for their involvement in stealing and purchasing East Coast Rail Link project cables.

The thefts resulted in estimated losses exceeding RM825,000 for the national infrastructure project.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman confirmed all suspects were arrested during raids in Temerloh, Kuantan and Bentong between September 10 and 14.

Six suspects aged between 29 and 45 are believed responsible for stealing the cables while two others operated a scrap metal shop that purchased the stolen components.

Yahaya revealed that some suspects had previous criminal and drug offence records with five testing positive for methamphetamine during arrest.

Police seized nearly one tonne of project components measuring almost five kilometres in length during their operations.

The recovered items included several spools of copper cables and 18 cut cables found at various locations.

All stolen cables were discovered in a Kuala Lumpur scrap metal shop behind a house and in a forest area in Temerloh.

Investigations showed the cables were sold for over RM25 per kilogramme to the scrap metal dealers.

Police are still pursuing three additional suspects including two Cambodians from Geng Musang and one local from Geng Jep Gambang.

Authorities have requested public cooperation in providing any information about the suspects or their activities.

The six primary suspects are being investigated under Section 379 and Section 431A of the Penal Code for theft and mischief.

The two scrap metal shop operators face investigation under Section 411 of the Penal Code for dishonestly receiving stolen property.

Police have asked ECRL to increase security controls along the 258-kilometre project section involving seven Pahang stations.

China Communications Construction (ECRL) Sdn Bhd recently reported multiple cable theft incidents affecting project sections.

The company confirmed 1,080 metres of cables were stolen along Temerloh and Lanchang sections within two weeks.

An additional 599 metres of cables were stolen along Lanchang and Bentong sections during the same period.

These thefts potentially affect the completion schedule of this critical national infrastructure project. – Bernama