Eight released on bail in suspected snatch thief death case in Cheras

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight men detained in connection with the death of a suspected snatch thief in Batu 9, Cheras, have been released on police bail. The investigation paper has been submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office for further review.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof confirmed that the individuals, aged between 22 and 72, were released pending the full autopsy report and further analysis by the Chemistry Department. “All the individuals arrested remain under remand until tomorrow, but the investigation has been completed and referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office on July 31. The DPP subsequently instructed that all detainees be temporarily released on police bail,“ he said in a statement.

The incident occurred on July 22 when police received an emergency call at 11.10 am regarding a snatch theft attempt involving a 36-year-old woman working at a nearby kindergarten. The suspect was caught by members of the public but was allegedly assaulted and later pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem was conducted on the same day, but authorities are still awaiting the full report to determine the exact cause of death. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Members of the public with any information related to the incident are urged to contact investigating officer ASP Ong Eng Yew at 012-696 6849 or report to the nearest police station. - Bernama