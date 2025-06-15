GEORGE TOWN: The allowance for Penang Islamic Kindergarten (TADIS) teachers has been increased by RM400 per month to RM1,400, and by RM200 to RM1,200 a month for the kindergarten assistants starting this month.

Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid, who is also the Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) president, said the increase would benefit 40 TADIS teachers and 21 assistants. TADIS currently has an enrolment of 874 students.

“This increase is also one of the results of the rebranding of TADIS to Tadika Islam Mutiara MADANI (TIMM), “ he said, adding that MAINPP aimed to set up another 30 TIMMs this year.

He expressed MAINPP’s commitment to empowering Islamic kindergartens in Penang by approving the rebranding of TADIS, which has existed since 1998 with an allocation of RM10,736,800 for a period of five years (2025-2029),“ he said in a statement on his Facebook today.

He said that apart from that, TADIS teachers could apply to continue their diploma studies for free at the Penang International Islamic Technology College (KITAB).

MAINPP is offering five places per semester for teachers to pursue diploma studies in Islam for free at KITAB Penang, he said.