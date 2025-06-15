KOTA TINGGI: Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Felda Air Tawar 1 has been selected to receive an allocation of RM100,000 under the MADANI Adopted School programme, implemented by the Civil Defence Force (APM).

APM chief commissioner Datuk Aminurrahim Mohamed said the allocation is intended to upgrade the school’s basic facilities, enhance student character development, and position the institution as a hub for the rural education community.

“The selection of this school is a recognition of its outstanding ability to nurture student potential, despite being located in a Felda settlement,” he told Bernama after officiating the school’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) annual general meeting.

He added that the school’s excellent achievements across various fields demonstrate that rural schools are capable of excelling and deserve support from all parties, including alumni and the private sector.

The school has previously achieved several notable successes, including third place in the International Silat Competition in Batam, Indonesia; a gold medal in the National Taekwondo Championship; and named the winner in the Johor Low Carbon competition.

The MADANI Adopted School progranmme is a strategic initiative aimed at fostering close cooperation between government agencies and educational institutions. It forms part of the MADANI Government’s national agenda and aligns with the broader MADANI Adopted Village programme.

Meanwhile, SK Felda Air Tawar 1 headmaster Jamaliah Abdul Hamid expressed her appreciation to APM for selecting the school, describing it as a recognition of the school’s remarkable ability to nurture student potential despite being located in a Felda settlement.