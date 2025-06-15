Cybercrime cases in Penang surge by 38%

GEORGE TOWN: Cybercrime cases in Penang have surged by 38% in the first five months of this year compared with the same period in 2024, according to state police chief Commissioner Datuk Hamzah Ahmad.

Between January and May, a total of 1,129 reports were lodged, up from 818 during the same period last year.

Financial losses also rose significantly, increasing by RM13 million – from RM44.87 million in 2024 to RM57.87 million this year.

Investment fraud remained the most common scam, with 268 cases reported between January and May, a 74% increase from 154 cases during the same period last year.

Other prevalent scams included online impersonation, non-existent loans, e-commerce fraud, love scams and phone scams.

Love scams or parcel scams recorded a 36.4% decrease, with 12 fewer cases than the previous year.

Phone scams also declined slightly by 2.3%, with two fewer reports.

Hamzah attributed the rising trend to a general lack of awareness about modern fraud tactics.

“Many people still don’t realise how the information they share online can be misused,” he told theSun in a statement.

He said unrealistic promises, especially those offering high returns or lucrative job offers, were key reasons victims fell prey.

“Scammers often manipulate emotions such as sympathy, love or greed to deceive their victims. This situation shows that all groups are vulnerable to such tactics, and what is worrying is that many still ignore the advice and information regularly shared by the authorities.”

To combat the threat, police have intensified its anti-scam campaigns through public talks, exhibitions, social media outreach, community dialogues and collaborations with other agencies to boost cyber safety awareness.

One recent case involved a 57-year-old housewife in North Seberang Perai who lost RM521,450 to an investment scam introduced by her neighbour.

She lodged a report on June 10 with the district Commercial Crime Investigation Division, claiming she was introduced to another woman posing as a marketing officer in 2022.

The “officer” promised high returns over a short period and guided her through the investment process.

The victim made 51 cash deposits into five separate bank accounts over nearly two years.

Despite repeated attempts to withdraw her funds, she was given a string of excuses, including claims that the money had not matured or was under the control of Bank Negara Malaysia.

She was also asked to make further payments for supposed legal and facilitation fees in order to recover her capital and profits.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Police have confirmed that the neighbour was arrested on June 11 on suspicion of being involved in the scam, along with two other suspects.

All three were remanded for four days beginning June 12 to assist with investigations.

Police believe the neighbour acted as a middleman for the main suspect.

Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant, verify any financial offers and report suspicious activity to police or via the National Scam Response Centre by calling 997.