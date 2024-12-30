KUALA LUMPUR: An elderly housewife has claimed trial at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of helping to conceal RM170,000 belonging to a woman.

Jariton Sa’adiah Buhari, 63, was accused of aiding in hiding or transferring RM170,000, which belonged to Chia Min Min, 48. The money was transferred into the accused’s Maybank account at a restaurant here, between Feb 14, 2024 and March 8, 2024.

The charge, under Section 424 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a fine, or both, if found guilty.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Atiqa Nazihah Azmi proposed a bail of RM20,000 with one surety, along with additional conditions requiring the accused to report to the nearest police station once a month and surrender her passport to the court until the case is concluded.

The woman, who was unrepresented by a lawyer, appealed for a lower bail as she is an unemployed single mother of four children.

Judge Mohd Kafli Che Ali allowed the accused to be released on bail of RM10,000 with one surety and additional conditions as requested by the prosecution. The court has set Feb 5 next year for the case mention.