KLUANG: Kluang Prison today released 72 inmates, including a senior citizen, Pak Man (not his real name), under the Ihsan MADANI Licensed Prisoner Release Programme (PBSL).

Sitting quietly with a smile that occasionally gave way to tears, Pak Man, 73, who has been detained since February this year on drug-related charges, did not expect his release to be brought forward from the original release date this December.

“I did not expect this. The prison authorities informed me that my release was brought forward due to several factors, including my good behaviour throughout detention,” he said when met at the PBSL Ihsan MADANI release programme held here today in conjunction with Aidiladha.

Pak Man, who has 14 grandchildren, was twice incarcerated in Melaka.

“Three times is enough... I don’t want to repeat the same mistakes. While in prison, I missed my family dearly, especially during this year’s Aidilfitri. I celebrated it alone. What I missed most was my wife’s cooking, especially her rendang,” he said, adding that he is looking forward to celebrating Aidiladha with his wife, six children and all his grandchildren in Segamat.

Pak Man’s wife, who wished to be known only as Mak Nab, 60, described her husband’s release as the most precious gift, especially as she is currently battling stage four kidney disease.

“I don’t ask for much... just that he doesn’t repeat his past mistakes. For this festive season, all our children have returned to the village, and the most meaningful gift is having my husband by my side,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kluang Prison Deputy Director, Assistant Commissioner of Prisons Jomison Gondikit, said that 69 male and three female inmates were released early under the programme.

He explained that the selection was meticulously carried out through two main phases, focusing on religious aspects and discipline during incarceration.

“This programme is more than a conditional release. It is a symbol of compassion, hope, and a second chance for those who have genuinely shown remorse and positive change,” he added.