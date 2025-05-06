Consumer groups lodge EU complaint against Shein

PARIS: Consumer groups lodged a complaint against Shein with the European Commission on Thursday, accusing the Chinese-founded e-commerce platform of using “deceptive” and illegal techniques that fuel overconsumption.

The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC), together with 25 members from 21 countries, alleged that Shein uses so-called “dark patterns” that “push consumers into purchasing more than originally intended”.

These practices also “fuel the environmental and societal problems caused by the fast fashion industry”, the BEUC said in a statement.

The complaint aims to complement the European Commission’s own investigation into Shein’s practices.

The EU regulator warned Shein in late May over a series of practices that infringe the bloc’s consumer laws, from fake discount deals to misleading product information.

The commission gave Shein a month to reply and offer commitments on addressing the issues found during the probe, which was launched in February.

The fast-fashion company could be fined if it does not address EU concerns.

Shein said in a statement that “European consumers would be better served if BEUC agreed to meet with us”.

The online retailer, originally from China but now based in Singapore, said it was “working constructively with national consumer protection authorities and with the European Commission to demonstrate our commitment to complying with EU laws and regulations”.