Elderly man dies after being crushed by fallen tree

KUANTAN: An elderly man was found dead after being crushed by a fallen tree in his orchard in Jalan Teras, Bentong today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in a statement said that they received an emergency call about the incident involving Lee Pik Chee, 67, at around 4.23 pm.

“The rescue team had to use a four-wheel-drive vehicle to reach the location, as the fire engine could not enter the area. They then walked about 1.5 kilometres to the scene.

“The victim was found trapped under a mangosteen tree and was confirmed dead at the scene by medical personnel,“ the statement read.

Efforts to remove the victim were immediately carried out by cutting parts of the tree using a chainsaw, and the case was handed over to the police for further investigation.