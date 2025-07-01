Putra Heights gas blast case closed as NFA, says Selangor CPO

SHAH ALAM: The gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, on April 1 has been classified as No Further Action (NFA) by police after investigations found no signs of negligence or sabotage.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan stated that while the case is closed for now, authorities may reopen it if new evidence surfaces. “We are satisfied and are closing the case for now, but it can be reopened at any time should there be new information,” he said during a press conference at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters.

Hussein urged anyone with additional details about the incident to come forward. Yesterday, he confirmed that technical investigations ruled out sabotage, foul play, or negligence as causes of the explosion.

The probe found that nearby construction work, including shop lots and sewer pipe replacements, adhered to guidelines set by the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ), the Department of Environment (DOE), and Petronas.