Elderly man dies while hiking at Kledang Hill

IPOH: An elderly man died after experiencing breathing difficulties while hiking at Bukit Kledang, which is a two-hour trail rising above the suburb of Menglembu, near here yesterday.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (operations division) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said a report regarding the incident involving victim, Goon Swee Long, 71, was received at about 4.24 pm before firemen arrived at the scene nine minutes later.

“The victim had initially experienced fatigue and shortness of breath. He later passed out near the road leading to the RTM station transmitter tower in the area at an altitude of 800 metres above sea level.

“Reacting to the situation, the firemen provided initial treatment but a medical officer who was present at the same location later confirmed that the victim had died,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Sabarodzi said the victim’s body was handed over to police for further action.